17 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyenze's Widow Wins Wiper Support to Keep Kitui West MP-Ship in the Family

Machakos — The last Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze's widow Edith Vethi Nyenze has clinched the Wiper Democratic Party Movement ticket to defend her late husband's seat in the by-elections scheduled for March 26.

Parties have until the end of the day to conclude the primaries having been required to notify the IEBC of the dates of their primaries and contestants by January 10.

Following the tallying of the results by the Returning Officer Francis Kivindu, Edith was announced winner after garnering 13,388 votes against her closest competitor Maluki Mwendwa who had 2,663 votes.

She will now fly the Wiper party flag in the by-election slated for March 26 where she will face candidates from other parties.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will clear the aspirants to contest in the by-election on January 25 and 26.

