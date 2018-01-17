South Africa: Denosa Warns Against Bogus Nursing Colleges This January

press release

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) would like to warn 2017 matriculants against bogus nursing colleges which often emerge this time of the year.

Because January is the time that 2017 school-leavers are desperately looking for space at universities and colleges, it is also the time that bogus colleges germinate to take advantage of this desperation.

DENOSA warns students to be extra vigilant this year, and before they register at and pay their money to any nursing college they must first ascertain that such a college or school is accredited by South African Nursing Council (SANC), which is the regulatory body for nursing in South Africa.

By law, no student who studied at a college that is not accredited by SANC will ever be allowed to practice as a nurse in South Africa, and their time and money would have been wasted.

Even if a school or college is accredited by SANC, if the programme they study is not accredited the students who studied will still not be allowed to practice as nurses.

DENOSA urges potential students who are interested in nursing colleges to also be careful of programmes such as 'pre-nursing course', which purport to lead one towards studying for a nursing course.

Each year, many students fall victims to bogus colleges.

Students must first check the website of the South African Nursing Council (SANC) if their nursing college of choice is accredited. The website address is: www.sanc.co.za and check under institutions for a list of all accredited colleges. Or they can also call SANC on 012 420 1000.

Issued by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA)