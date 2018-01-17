South Africa: The Shaking of South Africa's Political Equilibrium, Still a Work in Progress

analysis

The first few days of 2018 have led some people to be tempted into believing that the political dynamics in the country have changed overnight. Up until 19 December 2017 it was firmly believed the ANC was on a downward trend, that its time in power was limited. As a result of that, the opposition parties were on the up, they were growing in support. Now, just a few weeks later, goes the argument, things look very different. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The DA has serious problems in Cape Town and Joburg. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) appear to be desperate, attempting to grab back public attention by any means necessary. There are many reasons to believe this analysis is correct, but it is also important not to overdo it. Things have changed over the last 20 years, and it is unlikely that the ANC could ever have the kind of dominance it had before Jacob Zuma became president.

The ANC's January 8th Statement delivered by its new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, has led many to start the year with a renewed sense of optimism. The claims of ANC meetings and events starting on time, the actual attention paid to the economy,...