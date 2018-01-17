Tanzania: Rukwa Villages Miss Fertilisers

ALTHOUGH consignments of fertilisers have been received in Rukwa region their transportation to the farmers in distant villages has been hit by snags.

Most dealers in agriculture inputs have decided to distribute and sell the fertilisers to the precincts nearest to the district headquarters. They complain that the indicative prices set by the government could not pay them.

They fear incurring financial losses as the cost of transportation is also soaring. In addition to that most dealers do not have sufficient working capital to purchase the agriculture inputs.

Concluding his two-day working tour yesterday in Rukwa region , the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, urged the regional authority to double its efforts in a quest to ensure that fertilisers reach farmers on time.

The latest statistics show that the region has so far received from agro dealers a total of 1,867.2 tonnes of fertilisers between January 9 and 13 this year. In addition to that the present tangible demand in the region stands at 4,945 tonnes of DAP and 10,600 tonnes of UREA.

Since January 7, this year, to date the precinct has received 2,326.6 tonnes of DAP and 3,641.4 tonnes of UREA while the region currently is in need of 2,618 tonnes of DAP and 6,958.6 tonnes of UREA .

Subsequently, in efforts to save the situation, the Acting Rukwa Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Albinus Mugonya, announced officially the new indicative prices in the presence of the agro dealers in the municipality.

The new indicative prices for the fertilisers were officially authorised and approved by the district agriculture inputs committees of Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga districts.

Expounding, Mr Mugonya said the approved indicative prices for DAP and UREA fertilisers took into account the long distances to remote villages from the district headquarters. Announcing, Mr Mugonya said that the approved indicative price of DAP at Kalambo District Headquarters is 58,002/- per bag of DAP weighing 50 kgs.

In remote areas the price will be 62,522/-. The price of UREA at the district headquarters is 45,443/- and 49,943/- in remote areas. The indicative price at Nkasi HQ is 57,000/- for DAP and 60,000/- in remote areas while 44,000/- is the price for UREA at headquarters and 47,000/- in far-off areas.

The price in Sumbawanga District headquarters is 56,933/- for DAP and 62,000/- in distant precincts. UREA sells at 45,000/- and 49,500/- in distant areas In Sumbawanga municipality DAP sells at 56,000/- while in outlying areas it fetches 57,000/-. UREA costs 45,000/- in the municipality and 46,000/- in outlying precincts