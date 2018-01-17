17 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Chief of Staff Under Probe Over Shooting Threat

By Justus Ochieng'

Police in Kisumu are investigating claims that a senior county government officer threatened to shoot an ODM party official.

Kisumu County Chief of Staff Patrick Ouya is facing investigations by the police for threatening Seme ODM chairman and businessman Leonard Achar on the phone.

Mr Achar told Nation.co.ke that Mr Ouya called him on Tuesday and threatened to shoot him when they meet in Kisumu Town.

"He called me on his official mobile phone and started questioning why county ODM Chairman Kennedy Ajwang' and I were 'plotting his downfall'. He then told me that he will shoot me wherever we meet," Mr Achar said.

He said he was not aware of any meeting he had attended to plot Mr Ouya's downfall.

REPORTED TO POLICE

Mr Achar added that he reported the matter to Kombewa Police Station in Seme Sub County (vide OB 12/16/1/2018).

On Wednesday morning, Kisumu County Police Commander John Kamau confirmed that the local criminal investigations officers are handling the matter

"He indeed made the report at Kombewa Police Station and investigations will kick off immediately," Mr Kamau said.

When contacted, Mr Ouya seemed amused by the claims but promised to respond in detail later.

"I will talk to you later on the matter," he said by phone, laughing off the allegations.

The claims of gun drama are not new to Mr Ouya.

In 2015, Mr Ouya drew his gun after a disagreement ensued at a funeral in Koru and shot in the air forcing mourners to scamper for safety.

