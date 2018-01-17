Nigeria: Cleric Summoned By SSS for Allegedly Criticising Buhari Speaks

The cleric who evaded arrest by the State Security Services, SSS in Jos, Monday night said he refused to honour an invitation by the agency because their action was illegal.

Isa El- Buba stated this Tuesday evening in an interview with journalists in Jos.

Mr. El-Buba in the interview held at his Ministry towers said a deputy director of the state service stormed his fellowship headquarters on Monday night while he was preparing for a midnight service, but he refused to honour the invitation because, "the invitaton was not authorised in writing."

"I demanded for a letter of invitation and was not given, so I became suspicious of their mission in the night to my office."

According to Mr. El-Buba, the operatives, who came in two trucks made seveal attempts at his residence to pick him to Abuja under the cover of the night.

The cleric also said as far as he was concerned, he had done nothing wrong to warrant his arrest. He insisted that he would continue to preach good governance at all levels of government no matter the threats from security agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the cleric had criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's handling of the herdsmen violence and called on his congregation to be ready to vote against the president in 2019.