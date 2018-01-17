Cameroon: South West - Calm Returns in Schools

Administrators made rounds in schools to ensure effective classes after last Monday's panic.

Schools resumed yesterday in many parts of Meme and Fako Divisions following Monday's distractions sending pupils and students fleeing. The origin of the rumour has been traced by the Regional Administration to Malende near Muyuka. It is explained that by 10 am Monday a school head used phone calls to hurry parents to come and collect their children from school purporting some attacks from yet to be identified persons. In Buea yesterday, Paul Wokam, Divisional Officer for Buea, made early rounds in many schools and asserted a 60-per cent return to school.

He was in many communities including Molyko, Muea, Bolifamba and more. While at Molyko the Divisional Officer's (DO) team visited GTHS where the Principal, Epey Ronard Ebi, explained that more than 400 students of the 1,800 were at school in their various classes taking their lessons.

In Muea, the Principal of GBHS, Njoh Joseph Molombe talked of more than half the school as effectively present and that he was optimistic all would resume before Friday. In Bolifamba, Mrs Georgina Enanga, Principal, told the team that they informed the students properly that it was just rumour and that no school was under attack.

The DO accompanied by the Mayor of Buea, Ekema Patrick, also visited the Bilingual Grammar School where a good number of students were in their various classes under the guidance of their Principal, Hannah Mbua.

During the control, Mr Wokam explained the risk of children being sent out of school to include non-safety and noncoverage by school insurance. He also called on the people in their various quarters to organise themselves in resilience against any gang attacks. On the whole, the city of Buea went as usual yesterday with Offices and schools open, markets busy and roadside shops selling.

Reports from Kumba talked of students regaining their classrooms though timidly. The various Principals have promised to call urgent PTA meetings especially those for exam classes to avert time wasting but to use the available time to cover the syllabus.