DEFENDING Champions Young Africans are today desperate to win vital three points when they host Mwadui FC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The holders take the match seriously as the win will revive their title hopes and console their fans after the team lost 2-0 to Mbao FC in their previous match. Their first loss of season to Mbao deeply affected the George Lwandamina's side as it ejected them from the top three of the league table and forced to settle at the fifth position.

Yanga are now looking to bounce back from defeat so as to regain their position as well as strengthening their title defence. Yanga who were eliminated from the just ended Mapinduzi Cup by Uganda's URA in the semi final stage are going into the today's game full of confidence after displaying a stellar performance in the Zanzibar tournament which to them served as part of the preparations for the next league matches.

The Jangwani street based club squad has been boosted with the return of their Burundian striker Amis Tambwe who is back in action and the game against Mwadui will be his second in this season after being out of action due to injury.

Tambwe will be a good replacement for Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa who has been issued a three match ban by the federation for allegedly assaulting Tanzania Prisons players when the two sides met last year. The Zambian striker who has been in feud with his club before settling their differences, will also miss his team's next game against Ruvu Shooting.

He was also slapped a 500,000/- fine for the offence. Yanga are currently fifth-placed with 21 points are likely to continue missing the services of their Zimbabwean imports, Striker Donald Ngoma and the midfield maestro, Thabani Kamusoko who are still nursing injuries.

However, the club announced recently that Kamusoko had commenced light training and might be in action soon to strengthen the midfield which is currently commanded by Pappy Tshishimbi. Despite looking favourite to win the today's encounter, Yanga still need to be more cautious when they face Mwadui who are improving as the league surges on.

They are still one of the best sides as evidenced through their 2-1 victory over Ruvu Shooting in their previous game. Mwadui under coach Ally Bizimungu can upset the holders in Dar es Salaam if they get an opportunity despite the fact that head to head records seem to favour the hosts Yanga.

From that fact the game is likely to be tough on both sides since Mwadui might be fighting to end their low profile over giants Yanga. Victory is vital to both sides as each one needs three vital points. The win for Mwadui FC will clear them from the relegation danger as for Yanga; the three points will put them back to the top three spot.

It's obvious the Jangwani Street Club will be trying to reduce a gap with the two leading sides, their rivals Simba and Azam FC who have tied on 26 points. Simba are, however, at the top due to the superior goal average.

A win to Lwandamina's side will see them land to the third slot but the position might be for only some hours if Singida United who face hosts Simba tomorrow in Dar es Salaam will win the away encounter. The third position is currently held by Mtibwa Sugar who last weekend earned a slim 1-0 away victory over Iringa's Lipuli.

The 13th round of the league's first round will be completed tomorrow with two games. Simba will host in-form Singida United in Dar es Salaam while Azam FC after retaining Mapinduzi Cup will be at Majimaji Stadium in Songea to face hosts Majimaji FC.