17 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Online Registration for Companies Begins Next Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

ONLINE registration of companies will begin next month after completion of preparation of an online registration system, the business registration and licensing agency (BRELA) has said.

The agency said in a public note yesterday that it had completed development of online registration system for companies and post-registration services which will enable electronic registration for companies.

"BRELA is intending to start rendering online services with effect from 1 February 2018," read the note issued by the Chief Executive Officer, Frank Kanyusi in another milestone in the efforts to improve doing business in Tanzania and the country's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business Report.

Tanzania ranks low in the ease of doing business where, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings, the East African country is ranked 137 among 190 economies last year from 132 in 2016. Ease of Doing Business in Tanzania averaged 134.30 from 2008 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 145 in 2013 and a record low of 125 in 2010, according to Trading Economics.

BRELA said in order to use the new system for registration or obtain post-registration services users must have National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identification Authority (NIDA) and a tax Identification Number for Tanzanians intending to become shareholders or directors for a local company.

Tanzania

Magufuli Bans All Forms of Contributions in Public Schools

President John Magufuli has banned all forms of contributions charged to parents, guardians and relatives of pupils… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.