Tanzania: Online Registration for Companies Begins Next Month

ONLINE registration of companies will begin next month after completion of preparation of an online registration system, the business registration and licensing agency (BRELA) has said.

The agency said in a public note yesterday that it had completed development of online registration system for companies and post-registration services which will enable electronic registration for companies.

"BRELA is intending to start rendering online services with effect from 1 February 2018," read the note issued by the Chief Executive Officer, Frank Kanyusi in another milestone in the efforts to improve doing business in Tanzania and the country's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business Report.

Tanzania ranks low in the ease of doing business where, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings, the East African country is ranked 137 among 190 economies last year from 132 in 2016. Ease of Doing Business in Tanzania averaged 134.30 from 2008 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 145 in 2013 and a record low of 125 in 2010, according to Trading Economics.

BRELA said in order to use the new system for registration or obtain post-registration services users must have National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identification Authority (NIDA) and a tax Identification Number for Tanzanians intending to become shareholders or directors for a local company.