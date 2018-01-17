Photo: Daily News

Tanzania industrial Sugar crisis deepens.

. . . Bunge committee orders fast-track clearance of stalled consignments

PARLIAMENTARY Industry, Trade and Environment Committee has issued a directive to the government to fast-track clearance of stalled industrial sugar at the Dar es Salaam Port, to avert a looming crisis of shutting down factories.

Responding to a concern contained in the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) report, the Committee Chairman, Mr Sadick Murad, said his committee has ordered three ministries - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Ministry of Agriculture and of Finance and Planning to provide a quick solutionto the problem by today.

Briefing journalists after a heated debate, Mr Murad said CTI Chairman, Dr Samwel Nyantahe raised a red flag on the critical shortage of industrial sugar in the market, because the manufacturers have failed to get permits to clear consignments of refined industrial sugar currently stalled at the Dar es Salaam Port.

He said the stock of industrial sugar - the key raw material used in the production in some of the firms can only last for a week.

In fact, Mr Murad said so far one carbonated drink manufacturer - Sayona Dar es Salaam has already shut down production, while several others, including Coca Cola Kwanza, Iringa Food and Beverage and Anjari of Tanga Region have raised alarm over possible suspension of production, should they fail to obtain permit to clear the stalled sugar imports.

"We have demanded clarification and immediate intervention from the government, because some of the soft drink producers will stop production this week. I'm told Sayona Dar es Salaam has already shut down production and several others were in the line ... we need a quick solution to this problem because the factories provide employment to hundreds of our people," he warned.

"Apparently, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mr Charles Mwijage has promised to meet with his colleagues today (yesterday) and by tomorrow (today), we (committee) will get a clear solution from the government," said Murad.

Initially, Mr Murad said Minister Mwijage had told the Committee that the clearance permit is granted by the Tanzania Sugar Board (TSB) and the Agriculture Ministry not by his ministry.

President John Magufuli restricted issuance of the sugar imports permits, demanding that only valid imported sugar get clearance. The Head of State ordered that sugar import permits be issued by his office and that of the Prime Minister.

He said the measures are meant to protect local manufacturers and consumers from adverse effects of cheap and smuggled sugar being dumped in the market.

However, CTI has shown concern that some senior civil servants and the responsible ministries were dragging feet and failing to take their responsibilities in clearing of stocks genuinely imported