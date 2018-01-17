YOUNG Africans yesterday signed a historic three-year kit sponsorship agreement worth 2bn/- with the Italian based Macron Company. With the partnership, Macron will be the main suppliers of all Yanga football gear for the prescribed duration.

Speaking to members of press at the team's headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Director of Galaka Sport and Training (Macron Tanzania), Suleiman Karim, said they have opted to partner with Yanga because they are a big club in the country.

"What we are doing is simply to help in the development of football standard in the country and we hope that both of us will benefit from this partnership," Karim said. In his words, General Secretary of the club, Boniface Mkwasa hailed the Italian company for coming up with such lucrative deal and warned vendors who sell fake Yanga jerseys that they will be taken to task once found.

"For a longtime, we have seen fake football gear being sold everywhere in the country, and this costs us dearly because as the club, we get nothing in return," Mkwasa said. He then cautioned vendors that anyone who will be found selling the club kits bearing Macron logo without their consent will be punished severely.

In another development, Mkwasa expressed the club's dissatisfaction over the late three-match ban imposed on their striker Obrey Chirwa by the Tanzania Football Federation's 72 hour committee. He also said it was unfair for their today's game against Mwadui FC to be played at Uhuru Stadium while their traditional rivals Simba are scheduled to play their league match against Singida United at the newly renovated National Stadium.

"I do not see any reason why our opponents should play at the good stadium unlike us while we both come from the same region and compete in the same league. We demand fairness from TFF," Mkwasa narrated.

However, Yanga will miss services of four stars in today's game namely Thabani Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma, Geoffrey Mwashiuya and Abdalla Shaibu (Ninja).

According to Yanga's Communications Officer, Dismas Ten, the four are unfit while Amis Tambwe trained with his colleagues yesterday and it's up to the technical bench to see whether he can play or not.