Kenya: Police Arrest Bus Driver After Passengers Report Him for Reckless Driving

A bold move by passengers to alert the police about a recklessly driven bus led to the arrest of the driver at a roadblock in Naivasha.

The Nakuru-bound travellers aboard Greenline bus said they were alarmed by the driver's daredevil antics on the road and they called the police. A concerned motorist also reported the incident to the police.

REPORTED

The driver was taken to Naivasha Police Station and within minutes arraigned in court and charged with reckless driving.

Ms Margaret Njeri, a passenger who recorded at statement with the police, said they were forced to speak out after realising the driver was endangering their lives.

"We were all terrified and, together with two of my friends, decided to dial number 999 and the response from the police was prompt," she said.

Related Content

Police impound PSVs over night travel ban

Travellers stranded after NTSA night travel ban

Elders to cleanse Sachangwan

Police: Migaa most dangerous point on Salgaa blackspot

A concerned motorist also accompanied the bus to the police station where she also recorded a statement after witnessing the reckless driving.

According to the witness, the bus driver was pushing other road users from the road, overtaking carelessly and speeding.

CHARGED

Naivasha base commander Joachim Kangangi praised the three passengers for alerting the police about the driver's conduct.

"We have instances where passengers complain about the behaviour of the driver but they are unwilling to record a statement, making it difficult to prosecute the offender," said the Naivasha traffic boss.

Mr Kangangi ordered that the driver to be charged in court within minutes after his arrest.

"With such brave passengers we can easily eliminate impunity on our roads," he said.

Appearing before a Naivasha court, the driver, Allan Omondi, denied charges of reckless driving.

The court granted him Sh40,000 bail or an alternative of a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount.