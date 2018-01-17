16 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Arrest Bus Driver After Passengers Report Him for Reckless Driving

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macharia Mwangi

A bold move by passengers to alert the police about a recklessly driven bus led to the arrest of the driver at a roadblock in Naivasha.

The Nakuru-bound travellers aboard Greenline bus said they were alarmed by the driver's daredevil antics on the road and they called the police. A concerned motorist also reported the incident to the police.

REPORTED

The driver was taken to Naivasha Police Station and within minutes arraigned in court and charged with reckless driving.

Ms Margaret Njeri, a passenger who recorded at statement with the police, said they were forced to speak out after realising the driver was endangering their lives.

"We were all terrified and, together with two of my friends, decided to dial number 999 and the response from the police was prompt," she said.

Related Content

Police impound PSVs over night travel ban

Travellers stranded after NTSA night travel ban

Elders to cleanse Sachangwan

Police: Migaa most dangerous point on Salgaa blackspot

A concerned motorist also accompanied the bus to the police station where she also recorded a statement after witnessing the reckless driving.

According to the witness, the bus driver was pushing other road users from the road, overtaking carelessly and speeding.

CHARGED

Naivasha base commander Joachim Kangangi praised the three passengers for alerting the police about the driver's conduct.

"We have instances where passengers complain about the behaviour of the driver but they are unwilling to record a statement, making it difficult to prosecute the offender," said the Naivasha traffic boss.

Mr Kangangi ordered that the driver to be charged in court within minutes after his arrest.

"With such brave passengers we can easily eliminate impunity on our roads," he said.

Appearing before a Naivasha court, the driver, Allan Omondi, denied charges of reckless driving.

The court granted him Sh40,000 bail or an alternative of a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

Kenya

Democracy in Decline in Kenya, NGO Finds

Democratic rights are increasingly not respected in Kenya, states a new report on the global status of freedom. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.