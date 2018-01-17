Tanzania: Magafuli Welcomes Six Envoys to Dar es Salaam, Underpins Economic Diplomacy

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has received diplomatic credentials from six foreign envoys who were recently posted to represent their nations in Tanzania, stressing on the need to promote economic diplomacy between Dar es Salaam and the countries they represent.

According to a press statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the emissaries included the Nigerian High Commissioner Sahabu Isah Gada, Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Buzalski in addition to Turkish Ambassador Ali Davutoglu.

The list also included the Ambassadors from French and Israel, namely Frederic Clavier and Noah Gal Gendler, respectively, as well as Australian High Commissioner Alison Chartres.

In an address after he received the credential letters, President Magufuli congratulated the ambassadors for their appointments, reiterating on the other hand that Tanzania would continue cementing the cordial cooperation it enjoys with their respective countries.

"I however urge you to put more emphasis on cooperation in the economic front by encouraging investors and business persons from your countries to come to Tanzania for investments and trade.

"There are number of areas which Tanzania has earmarked as priority for investments and trade and these include industries, agriculture, tourism and provision of social services," Dr Magufuli told the envoys during a ceremony held at the State House.

President Magufuli assured the ambassadors that the government of Tanzania was well prepared to put in place favourable environment to facilitate smooth undertaking of investments and trade.

"Let me also take this opportunity to ask you to send my greetings to the leaders of your country and welcome them to Tanzania to heighten our cooperation," Dr Magufuli asked the ambassadors.

In diplomatic circles, the credentials are documents presented by foreign ambassadors and ministers to the Head of Government or State of the host nation. The documents, which follow a standard text, identify the diplomats as representatives of their governments and empowered to speak for them.

According to diplomatic protocols, ambassadors or ministers may not represent their governments before a host government's foreign ministry until their credentials have been formally presented in person and have been accepted by the host government.

Once their credentials are accepted, they are considered diplomatically accredited to the host government and are considered officers of the host government as well as their own.