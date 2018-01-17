Tanzania: Motor Vehicle Inspection Planned

MINISTER for Home Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has said the ongoing traffic operations countrywide have reduced the road carnages, revealing that the next move will focus on quality of motor vehicles that carry passengers.

Speaking in the live aired "Tunatekeleza" programme of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC1) on Monday night, Dr Nchemba said the current programme has shown success by trimming the number of accidents, though he didn't mention the figure.

"The next move will be a follow-up on the quality of motor vehicles," the minister revealed. The Home Affairs Minister added that the Police Force has been strictly in the day to day business simply because accidents are costing people's lives and should be treated as disasters.

He warned drivers to avoid road mistakes because they will be punished accordingly and not otherwise.

The minister insisted that traffic police officers are working accordingly and they do not oppress anyone on the roads simply because the charged traffic fines are known and no one decides the amount. On Fire and Rescue Force in the country, Dr Nchemba said the plan is to strengthen the services outside urban areas.

"In Kigoma regional offices, for instance, if there is a fire accident in Kakonko... it is impossible to fight the fire... it is obvious that the fire brigade motor vehicle will arrive at the scene very late... we want to change the situation," he added.

As Dr Mwigulu Nchemba outlined his strategy to curb road carnages, recently, President John Magufuli reminded road users, especially drivers to adhere to safety regulations and ordered responsible authorities to double their efforts to save people from road accidents. The President Magufuli gave the order following the last week accident involving a commuter bus and two trucks which claimed lives of 11 passengers, injuring six others at Nyangozi Village in Biharamulo District, Kagera.

The Police Force has refuted allegations that it has set a specific number of traffic offenders who must be arrested or fined in the city of Dar es Salaam daily in order to raise revenue. The Force says that its operations do not make any arbitrary arrests at all.

But the Force is quick to resent the stark reality that some motor vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders have no respect for the Highway Code. The law enforcers are bitter that too many drivers and bike riders have no regard for traffic rules and regulations.

Some of them drive or ride daredevil style often causing stupid road accidents which could have been avoided in the first place. This being the case, the Force says, traffic officers have been instructed to apprehend as many offenders as possible, but no malice is meant.