PAMBA FC Head Coach Venance Kazungu has declared to wage an all out war to the neighbours Toto Africans in their First Division match this weekend.

The eagerly awaited Mwanza derby will be staged at the refurbished Nyamagana Stadium. Speaking here yesterday during the team's training session at Saba Saba ground in Ilemela District, Kazungu said he was confident to win the derby after correcting mistakes that cost them a double loss in the two past encounters.

The former Pamba FC and Coop United player, said his team has resumed training since Monday and there is no any player nursing injuries. Pamba FC are still licking wounds after losing two consecutive matches against Biashara Mara 2-0 at Karume stadium, Transit Camp who clobbered them 2-1.

The former Premier League and Union champion, Pamba are glued second from bottom with 12 points after twelve outings. Pamba have won three matches against JKT Oljoro, Rhino Rangers and Dodoma FC. They have lost five and drawn three matches.

Pamba have netted eight and conceded eleven goals. Toto Africans are now languishing in the relegation zone with seven points. They have won one match against Transit camp. Toto Africans have drawn four and lost six games. They have netted eight and conceded sixteen goals.