THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has ordered two Indian nationals, Kalrav Patel and Kamal Ashar, to refund the government over 694m/- they occasioned as loss through fraudulent use of communication network.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri gave such order yesterday after convicting the two on several charges they were facing. He gave the convicts, who had pleaded guilty to a total of seven counts, two months within which to settle the loss in question.

In adding more salt on the wound, the magistrate sentenced the two convicts to either pay a total fine of 64m/- or go to jail for 13 years each in default of paying the fine after convicting them on their own plea of guilty to the criminal charges.

All of them are in jail having failed to pay the fine imposed. Other counts include conspiracy to commit an offence, operating electronic communications without a licence, use of unapproved electronic equipment, importation and installation of electronic communication equipment without a licence and use of unapproved electronic equipment.

When sentencing the convicts, the magistrate ordered each of them to pay a fine of 2m/- or go to jail for 12 months for the offence of conspiracy, while everyone was ordered to either pay a fine of 5m/- for each remaining six counts or remain behind bars for two years in default of paying the fine in question.

The prosecution, led by State Attorney Jehovanese Zacharia, had earlier told the court that in 2015 at diverse places in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, the two accused persons conspired to commit an offence of importation of electronic communication equipment without a licence. It was alleged that at unknown dates in 2017 in the city;

knowingly Patel and Ashar imported into Tanzania some electronic communication equipment, which are Voices over Internet Protocol (VoIP) gateways and Cisco Router without having a licence issued by TCRA.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons, at unknown date within Zanzibar Municipal, they installed and maintained the said equipment without licence and that between February 25 and April 18, 2017 allegedly used the equipment which were not approved by the Authority.

The prosecution alleged further that within the same period, the accused person unlawfully operated an international gateway to receive and transmit telecommunication traffic without a licence issued by the Authority.

It is alleged further that between February 25 and April 18, 2017 in Zanzibar Municipality, unlawfully and with intent to avoid payments, all accused persons transmitted international telecommunications traffic without using a gateway licensed by TCRA.

The prosecution further alleged that within the same period, being unlicensed operators, Patel and Ashar terminated international telecommunications traffic by using unlicensed GSM VoIP gateways, thereby causing a pecuniary loss of 694,280,000/-to the government and TCRA.