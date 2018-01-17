Tanzania: Relief for Dodoma Patients As Kidney Transplant Services in the Offing

THE government has revealed that the Dodomabased state-of-the-art Benjamin Mkapa Hospital will officially start offering kidney transplant services and other specialist surgeries by June, this year.

Equally, the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) based in Dar es Salaam, the only specialised facility for cancer treatment in the country, will be fitted with modern ultra-sound machinery.

Such revelation was made by the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children , Dr Faustine Ndugulile, during his twoday working tour of Rukwa Region.

"The move will surely save many patients from the double anguish of coming to terms with diseases and footing travelling costs to Dar es Salaam as well as overseas for treatment of kidney ailments," noted Dr Ndugulile while speaking with senior officers from regional secretariat and members of regional security and defence committee, here in the municipality.

According to Dr Ndugulile, the Benjamin Mkapa health facility which is located at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), will eventually be the first hospital in the Central Zone to perform such surgeries using up-to-date medical technology. Currently, the facility provides hemodialysis treatment, subsequently, drawing various patients suffering from kidney failure from across the country.

In additional to that ORCI is one of the oldest health institutions in the country, having been founded in 1895 as a German military hospital. It provides cancer screening and an HIV/AIDS care and treatment clinic.

Dr Kasululu told the Deputy Minister that currently, the government has embarked on a star rating programme meant to evaluate quality of services provided in public health facilities as a result 50 per cent of public health facilities got zero ratings and the rest got one to two star ratings.

On his welcoming note, the acting Rukwa Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Dr Boniface Kasululu, who is also the Regional Medical Officer (RMO), briefed the Deputy Minister that Rukwa Region currently faces dire shortage of 2,174 skilled health workers, equivalent to 58.3 per cent.

