Tanzania: Seven 'Fuel Thieves' Face the Music, Appear in Court

SEVEN people, including former staff of the Tanzania Zambia (TAZAMA) Oil Pipeline Company, Samwel Nyakirang'ani (63), allegedly linked to the theft of fuel destined for the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), appeared before a Dar es Salaam Court yesterday, facing three counts.

Other accused persons at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city were Nyangi Mentaro, a teacher at Ufukoni Primary School; Farijia Ahmed, a businesswoman; Malaki Mathias, a businessman; Kristomsi Angelusi, a businessman; Pamfili Nkoronko, a masson and Henry Fredrick, a businessman.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, the accused were not allowed to enter plea to the charges of "unlawful connection of fuelpipeline and damaging property which is used for the purpose of providing a necessary service.

" This is because they have been charged under the Eco-nomic and Organised Crime Control Act. The Magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded in custody because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed a certificate to deny them bail on grounds of public interest.

The case will be mentioned on January 30, this year, as investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution led by Principal State Attorney Peter Maugo and State Attorney Majigo Lulumanywa, have not been completed.

Reading the counts, the prosecution told the court that between 2015 and January 8, this year, at Tungi Muungano area within Kigamboni District in the city, jointly and together, all accused persons connected their one inch in diameter stainless steel pipeline without the consent of the licensee, the TPA.T

he court was further told that within the same period and place in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam Region, jointly and together, the accused perforated and damaged a 24 inches in diameter pipeline, the property of TPA, used to supply diesel fuel.

It is alleged also that within the same period and place at Kigamboni District in the city, jointly and together, all the accused perforated and damaged a 28 inch in diameter pipeline, the property of TPA, used for supplying crude oil.

Police investigations suggest that Nyakirang'ani is the owner of the house from which the pipe was allegedly connected drawing oil from the TPA pipeline.

The accused were arrested at Kigamboni area immediately after the theft was discovered.