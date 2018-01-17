17 January 2018

Angola: Foreign Exchange Sale Rises Slightly At Bank Reserve Auction

Luanda — The Angolan National Bank Reserve (BNA) conducted on Tuesday the second foreign exchange sale auction this year, which recorded a slight rise in the price with one EURO being auctioned at AKZ 248, 77 and one US Dollar at 202, 6 Angolan Kwanzas.

The new rates applied on Tuesday continues depreciating the national currency (Kwanza), which since January 9 has been recording a 25 percent depreciation rate in relation to the Euro and 18 percent to the US Dollar.

The auction, which counted on the participation of 27 commercial banks, sold EUR 82.6 million made available by BNA, with 14 out of the 27 banks contributing to the reference exchange rate, in which the highest rate was of AKZ 270,82 per one Euro and the lowest at 243,38 Kwanzas.

The first auction conducted on January 9, which came into force as an implementation by the Reserve Bank of the new floating exchange rate, fixed the price of one USD at AKZ 185(contrary to previously AKZ 167 applied during the fixed price regime) while one Euro rose from AKZ 187 to 221,26.

