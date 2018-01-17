17 January 2018

Seychelles: Tropical Cyclone in Mauritius Causes Air Seychelles to Cancel Flights

Air Seychelles, the national airline, has cancelled its flight to Mauritius for Thursday, January 18 due to tropical cyclone 'Berguitta', a communiqué stated.

The cancellation affects two flights: outbound HM049 and return flight HM048. The airport and the port of Mauritius were closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

An article from Reuters stated that Mauritius closed its port and airport on Wednesday as the "potentially dangerous tropical cyclone approached the Indian Ocean island nation."

The alert has been raised "to class III as tropical cyclone Berguitta approached in a bid to allow at least six hours of daylight before the arrival of gusts of up to 120 km per hour. "

Air Seychelles is advising holders of tickets on the Mauritius and Seychelles bound flights to contact their call centre by telephone on +2484391000, via email at callcenter@airseychelles.com or through the ticket holder's travel agent. Guests will be assisted with rebooking of flights or refunds up until 23 January, 2018 at no additional cost. After January 23 terms and conditions will apply.

The airline said, "All guests who are affected by the service changes will be offered alternative travel arrangements with Air Seychelles."

Flights scheduled for Friday, January 19, between the two island nations in the western Indian Ocean, remain unchanged until further notice.

