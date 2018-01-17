Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Splashes Cash for Fellow Bongo Artist's Honeymoon At Luxurious Kempinski

Tanzanian musician Shilole and her newly wed husband Uchebe will be spending their honeymoon at the luxurious Kilimanjaro Hotel Kempinski, thanks to Bongo flava queen Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa dropped the big surprise to bride and groom in her congratulatory message during the couple's recent Islamic wedding.

"Shishi (Shilole) mimi kama mdogo wako, rafiki yako, msanii mwenzako, mpambanaji mwenzako, najua sometimes unahitaji kurelax. Nilimuuliza Shishi honeymoon mnaenda wapi, akasema kesho nitakuwa dukani tu pale kwenye biashara yangu tutaendelea kupambana. So nakupa wewe na Uchebe offer ya Hyatt. Uneweza kwenda ukaenjoy pale Kempinski, ukalala, ukasnap, uka enjoy massage because si wajua kila niendako wananiitaga Cash Madame" Vanessa told the delighted Shilole.

Kilimanjaro Hotel Kempinski charges 246 pounds (Sh35,000) a night for room only minus other services.

GIFTS PLEDGES

The wedding was attended by big shots in Tanzanian showbiz industry including Vanessa and his RnB singer boyfriend Juma Jux, Diamond Platinumz and Harmonize.

Interestingly, Vanessa and Shilole were at one time the greatest enemies, but after making up they have since become the best of friends.

Just like Vanessa, the other A-list guests at the wedding also pledged unique gifts for the bride and groom.

Juma Jux offered to pay school fees for one of Shilole's kids for one year while Harmonize promised to buy the bride a Noah worth Tsh9 million (Sh408,000).

And just to match up the gifts pledges, Diamonds asked Shilole what she wanted from him and she requested his help in marketing her product Shishi Chili.