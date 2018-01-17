17 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Governor Accused of Corruption Released On Bail

By Andrew Ajijah

A former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has been released on bail by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Mr. Jang, now a senator, is being investigated for alleged misappropriation of public funds while he was governor. A panel of inquiry set up by the Plateau State Government had earlier indicted the ex-governor of misappropriation of funds.

A media aide to Mr. Jang, Clinton Garuba, confirmed to journalists on Wednesday that his principal was released late Tuesday night after several hours in detention.

Part of the conditions for the administrative bail, according to the aide, is the provision of a surety who must hold the position of a director in the civil service. Mr. Garuba said that was provided.

