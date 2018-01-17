Swedish women's football captain Caroline Seger says its a dream come true to be in South Africa as her team prepare to play Banyana Banyana in Cape Town Sunday.

The Europeans are only the second national women's side to play in SA, the last being the Netherlands.

The Cape Town Stadium is the venue for the second match (kick-off 2pm) between the two of them, the first being a behind-closed-doors affair on Thursday.

'I'm really looking forward to play in this game, and I see there is a huge interest,' said Seger. 'Coming here to the press conference I asked the team manager if there will be some media, and he said maybe one or two - I guess we were wrong.

'It's very good of you all to be here and also for us to be able to play at his amazing stadium.

'I hope it's going to be a good game. We played South Africa at the 2016 Rio Olympics, our first game - and I remember it was a very tough game. It was not until the final minutes that we scored, and thank you for helping us to reach the final.

'Just being in South Africa has been a dream for me, so I'm happy to be here. Hopefully a lot of people will come and see a good game. Thanks to everyone for making this happen.'

Said head coach Peter Gerhardsson: 'I'm very proud to be here in South Africa, a country with a great history and a man that is known the world over, Nelson Mandela. We hope that we will have an opportunity to educate the team about the history of South Africa. I'm also proud to meet the best women's team in Africa.

'We're in preparations for the 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup. We have three wins, even though we played only two matches (one match we did not play because the opponents didn't show up, Denmark - those are not the kind of victories we want, we rather play football). It's going to be fantastic to play in this wonderful venue, I hope the fans will come in numbers.'

Based on the media turnout, there is a huge interest in this game. I now understand this is a big game, not only for us but also for South Africa.'

The two countries have met on two previous occasions - with Sweden winning the two encounters. Their last match was at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ranked 10th in the world and fifth in Europe, Sweden won the European Competition for Women's in 1984 and won silver in the World Cup in 2003.

The team have participated in six Olympic Games, seven World Cup tournaments as well as nine European Championships.

Entry to the match is free and tickets can be collected at Computicket stores, any Checkers Hyper, Shoprite, Checkers, House and Home or at selected OK Furniture and USave stores.