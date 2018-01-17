South Africa: ASA Congratulates Caster On Laureus Nomination

Photo: Laureus Awards

Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is South Africa's only nominee for the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards. Semenya is up for honors in the World Sportswoman of the Year category and is up against Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza and an all-American quartet of Australian Open champion Serena Williams, 16-time world athletics championship medalist Allyson Felix, 19-year-old swimming sensation Katie Ledecky, and overall World Cup champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

"We are truly proud of Caster for this nomination and wish her all the luck in this contest. It's a great way to start off a year with an inspirational announcement that South Africa is yet again nominated at the highest level.

"We congratulate her, her coach Jean Verster and the rest of her management and support team for the hard work they have put over the years to achieve what has been achieved," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

A nominations panel made of the world's leading sports editors, writers and broadcasters vote to create a shortlist of six nominations in five categories.

The members of the Laureus World Sports Academy then vote by secret ballot to select the award winners in all seven categories.

Source: Sport24