17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Five Talking Points As South Africa Wraps Up Centurion Test in Style

South Africa beat India by 135 runs in the second Test at Centurion on Wednesday, taking a 2-0 lead into the third and final Test. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks five talking points from the victory.

On a pitch that didn't represent anything South Africa would usually favour, they completed a 135-run win over India at Centurion on Wednesday. The victory handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with just one match left to go.

A combination of gritty batting and some spectacular bowling means South Africa can head into the third and final Test with the pressure toned down a touch.

It also continues the path of a new era, with some of the most junior members of the squad making the most valuable contributions - a huge boost for new coach Ottis Gibson.

Far from being a match that just went through the motions, the South Africans absorbed and transferred the pressure, helped by the lacklustre batting performance from the Indian side.

The team is far from completely perfect, but the team is showing all the right signs of heading in an upward trajectory.

Ottis Gibson looks at home

