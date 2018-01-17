Dar es Salaam — Travellers along a road linking Ruvuma, Mtwara and Lindi Regions have been stranded at Chipite Village in Masasi District due to construction of a culvert going on there.

This happened on Wednesday, January 17, whereby passengers were forced to halt their journeys after their vehicles got stuck in the mud on the deviation route made for them by the contractor.

Travellers were destined for Ruvuma Region, Nanyumbu District, Masasi District, Nachingwe District, Lindi Town and those travelling to as far as Dar es Salaam.

The Citizen Digital witnessed several stranded vehicles and ongoing efforts to clear them from the area.

Passengers who often travel through Chipite argued that the government should carry out road construction during the dry season instead of the rainy season.

Jafari Saidi, a traveller, said, "We've been here since 7:50am. Vehicles have got stuck in the mud on the deviation route. Worse, the contractor is not present on site."

Another passenger, Mr William Likwakwa, observed that the problem kept recurring because the contractor worked during the rainy season.

"The contractor is not here. We don't see any efforts by his firm to try and help get out the stuck vehicles. This is a wetland, so it's problematic," said Likwakwa.

This situation led to the cancellation of the tour by Water minister Isack Kamwelwe in Lindi Region, instead he will be in Newala District, Mtwara Region.