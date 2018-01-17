16 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mashaba Appoints New City of Joburg MMC for Finance

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has appointed a new member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance to replace, Rabelani Dagada, who was removed following allegations of nepotism and undue influence.

In a statement, DA chief whip for Johannesburg Botshelo Moloisane, said Mashaba replaced Dagada with MMC for development planning Funzela Ngobeni.

Councillor Reuben Masango will now serve as MMC for development planning, he added. "I would like to thank Councillor Masango for the great work he has done in the wards that he served. I believe he will do well in his new appointment as an MMC, with MMC Ngobeni leaving him a portfolio that he managed efficiently."I wish them both a successful journey ahead. With our support, I know that the people of Johannesburg will see and feel the change that they voted for," Moloisane said.

Mashaba had earlier told News24 that the decision to fire Dagada was taken along with the federal executive (FedEx) of the DA after a forensic investigation was concluded on Friday by an external company that Mashaba commissioned late last year.

Dagada has also been suspended as a councillor by the opposition party's FedEx pending an inquiry of the DA's federal legal commission.

Mashaba said he had laid a complaint with the ethics committee of the council, as well as criminal charges against Dagada.In 2017, The Citizen and IOL reported that Dagada had been implicated in a jobs-for-pals scandal in which he allegedly gave a tender to an inexperienced company that he had ties with, pressured committees to work with particular companies and accelerated a staff member's career because of their relationship.

The forensic investigation found Dagada had acted in a manner that benefits those close to him, which Mashaba believes could not have been coincidental.

Source: News24

