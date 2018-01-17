17 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mieno in Gor's Champions League Squad As Musa Exits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

League champions Gor Mahia and domestic cup holders AFC Leopards have beaten the January 15 deadline for submission of squad names to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) ahead of this year's editions of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

This is despite earlier reports that the two teams would withdraw from the competitions due to lack of funds as occasioned by the departure of their joint shirt sponsors SportPesa two weeks ago.

Ingwe presented a new-look squad that had 17 new players, among them midfielder Collins "Gattuso" Okoth, Ezekiel Owade, forwards Ezekiel Otuoma and Ezekiel Odera, Ghanaian Prince Ako, Nigerian Henry Uche and Ugandan winger Baker Alukoya.

K'Ogalo on the other hand have added seven new players, among them Kenyan international Samuel Onyango, Ivorian Ephrem Guikan and the Tusker duo of Cersidy Lumumba and Humphrey Mieno.

Gor Mahia squad:

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Shaban Odhoji, Fredrick Odhiambo;

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Wesley Onguso, Joachim Oluoch, Harun Shakava;

Midfielders: Francis Kahata, Kevin Omondi, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Humphrey Mieno, Cercidy Lumumba, Philemon Otieno, Bernard Ondiek;

Forwards: George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephrem Guikan, Meddie Kagere, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango.

AFC Leopards squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Andika, Ezekiel Owade, Jairus Adira;

Defenders: Dennis Sikhayi, Yusuf Mainge, Marcus Abwao, Isaac Oduro, Moses Mburu, Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdalla, Michael Kibwage, Victor Mavisi;

Midfielders: Victor Majid, Duncan Otieno, Henry Uche, Ezekiel Otuoma, Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, Baker Lukooya, Aziz Okaka, Marvin Omondi, Joseph Kuria, Collins Okoth "Gattuso";

Forwards: Ezekiel Odera, Alfred Wekesa 'Kemboi', Prince Arkoh, Jaffrey Odeny, Vincent Oburu, Eric Kwabena Bekoe

Kenya

Democracy in Decline in Kenya, NGO Finds

Democratic rights are increasingly not respected in Kenya, states a new report on the global status of freedom. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.