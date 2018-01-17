South Africa: 12 Injured in Horrific KZN Crash

Twelve people have sustained serious injuries after a horrific taxi crash on the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge on Wednesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

A taxi and a car collided before the taxi overturned and trapping people as it lay on its side, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

"Three people were found entrapped in the taxi and Advanced Life Support Paramedics together with [the] fire department worked to stabilise them in the vehicle before carefully extricating them."

Jamieson said the injured people were taken to various hospitals.

