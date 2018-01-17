South Africa: SA U19s Qualify for World Cup Super League

A heroic and unbeaten 99-run knock at a run a ball by Wandile Makwetu and a gutsy 4/33, 10-over spell by Hermann Rolfes secured a Super League spot for the South Africa under-19s after they beat defending champions, West Indies by 76 runs at Bay Oval on Wednesday.

The so-far-unbeaten South Africans join hosts, New Zealand and Afghanistan who have also qualified for the next stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup .

South Africa posted 282/8 at the end of their 50 overs after being put in to bat.

The total was thanks mainly to Makwetu and a lower-order burst from Gerald Coeztee (29 off 13 balls), Kenan Smith (22 off 46) and Jade de Klerk (21 off 12) after the dismissal of Jiveshen Pillay (47) earlier in the match.

The aspiring Proteas started off with a solid, 56-run opening stand between Pillay and Matthew Breetzke before the latter was caught and bowled by Jarion Hoyte for 18.

Proteas captain Raynard van Tonder could not follow up his sensational 147-run knock from the team's previous match and instead, was run out without scoring a run.

Soon after, the match took a turn when Pillay (47) was dismissed for obstructing the field after picking up the ball and passing it to the keeper when it had stopped beside the stumps off an inside edge.

Following that, Hermann Rolfes (17), who was beginning to build a partnership with Makwetu saw himself caught out at the end of the 20th over.

South Africa were 112/5 (26.1 overs) after Jason Niemand was run out for 15, with Makwetu remaining as the last recognized batsman.

The innings kicked on with a vengeance after he was dropped on 49 by Jeavor Royal and with the help of Coetzee, Smith and De Klerk, put on 112 runs in the last 10 overs to reach their competitive total.

The Windies were bowled out for 206 in 45.3 overs in the end.

Alick Athanaze (76 off 100 balls), Kirstan Kallicharan (44 off 50) and openers Kimani Melius (24 off 42) and Keegan Simmons (20 off 21) made the most notable contributions with the bat, but a relentless South African attack led by Rolfes kept them quiet when it seemed they were about to break free of the continuously building pressure.

Coetzee and De Klerk also made key contributions with the ball, taking 2/21 and 2/40 respectively.

South Africa's last Group A match is this Saturday against the other unbeaten side, New Zealand at the same venue. It will be broadcast live on SuperSport 2 from 02:45 (SAST).

Source: Sport24