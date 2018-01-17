17 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Businessman in Critical State After Being Shot in the Neck

A 30-year-old businessman was shot in the neck at his business premises in Palm Boulevard, in Umhlanga Ridge in Durban, according to police and a security firm.

The man was leaving his workplace on Tuesday night when he was approached by three men who had yet to be identified, read a statement from private security company Marshall Security.

"One of the men drew a firearm and fired a shot, striking the man in the neck before fleeing the scene."

Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene before rushing him to hospital.

He remains in a critical condition.

The scene was secured and handed over to the police to investigate further.

Durban North police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the shooting took place and that the motive for the attack is unknown.

"A case of attempted murder was opened at Durban North for investigation," said Mbhele.

Source: News24

South Africa

