Namibia: Lüderitz Learners Ready for New Curriculum

Lüderitz — Learners in Lüderitz say they are ready to learn through the newly implemented high school curriculum.

The education ministry recently unveiled its plans for implementing a new high school curriculum, with those in Grade 8 having started with the curriculum last year. The learners, especially those in Grade 9 who started with new curriculum, since last year, are going to write the national examinations for Grade 9 for the first time this year.

The new implementation might have come as a shock to some learners and even parents, but it was the opposite for learners in the town of Lüderitz.

During the beginning of the 2018 academic year, Anneli Amwaala, a Grade 9 learner at the Lüderitz Junior Secondary School, could not contain her excitement for the new curriculum.

"I am one hundred percent ready to join the new curriculum - the subjects are very interesting and I am aiming at obtaining 80 percent for all my subjects." She further urged her fellow learners to be dedicated in their schoolwork and to refrain from negative friends.

Another learner at the same school, Orleya van Wyk, told New Era that she is very ready for her new educational journey with the new curriculum, as she started already with that curriculum in Grade 8 last year.

She encourages her fellow students to work very hard as it is going to be a tough road, but they should never give up and regardless of their marks they should continue studying.

The new curriculum will certainly bring about a lot of change, although some may criticize it, some actually see the benefit it will bring amongst the learners and the country. The learners at Lüderitz schools seem very optimistic about the new change and they hope for the best.