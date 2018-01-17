Ethiopia: Effective Governance to Maximize Labor Migration Benefits

As the migration process implies complex challenges in terms of governance, migrant workers' protection, migration and development linkages, and international cooperation, stakeholders forwards the need to develop and implement policies that minimize the negative individual costs of labor migration and maximize its positive effects for all those involved.

According to the 2016 World Bank report, more than 250 million of the world population lives outside of their country of origin which was not more than 75 million in the 1960's.

United States of America, Saudi Arabia, German, Russia and United Arab Emirates are the preferred destinations of labor migrants across the world. And many Ethiopians eye Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates as their destination.

Migrants travel overseas to get a better job and earn a better income. Such a movement is a natural phenomenon that would not stop rather it should be managed in a manner to protect the rights of migrant workers and support the economy of a nation.

Many Ethiopians faced harms even up to death in many instances while traveling to other nations. Cognizant of this fact, the government of Ethiopia is striving to create massive job opportunities within the country to curtail the adverse effect of migration.

In eligible context, it is advocated in many instances that people can work and improve their living condition in their own country though universal declarations offer the right to live in any corner of the world and move from place to place.

As labor is a precious economic backbone to any nation, the government of Ethiopia is creating various opportunities to accommodate the excess labor in the nation by establishing labor intensive industries like textile, floriculture, industrial parks.

Be that as it may, still a lot of people migrate to overseas through both regular and irregular ways in search of better income as this is also one way of fulfilling personal objectives.

Labor migration is not a problem by itself as it is inevitable. But there needs to be a fair and effective governance of migration through proper policies that ensure the protection of migrant rights.

Migration should also be mainstreamed in all development strategies in a manner to contribute to the socio-economic aspect of the migrants, their families and the nation. It is with intention experts pronounce the need for coordination, cooperation and coherence among important actors.

More importantly, Ethiopia needs to create more opportunities to govern their labor potential at home as there are still millions of citizens who are not part of the overall development endeavors of the nation.

Hence, creating all opportunities with all possible means is mandatory in managing the labor within a nation. Even after doing this, it is unlikely to totally stop migration as it is a natural phenomenon that shall be well governed to benefit the migrants and their nation. For obvious reasons, the nation would benefit from migration through skill and knowledge transfer. Besides, the role of remittance to the nation's economy is also what many nations are taking advantages.

To this end, Ethiopia has revised its previous working proclamation on Employment Exchange Services with the new Overseas Employment Proclamation some two years back.

As per the proclamation, the government of Ethiopia is committed to create a favorable domestic condition for promoting employment opportunities for those who are able to work. Moreover, it also believes that the protection of the rights, safety, and dignity of Ethiopians who take up overseas employment opportunity is necessary.

Notably, the proclamation devises ways to follow-up and monitor overseas employment exchange services to the best of protecting citizens' rights.

Hence, bilateral discussions with certain countries in line with the international standards of labor migration and improving the capacity of migrants are also crucial beyond understanding the whole migration dynamics.

Moreover, the government should create more opportunities to use the domestic labor potential for the country's development whilst maintaining the benefit the country should get from the labor migration and keeping the rights of citizens. For this to happen, the government needs to govern and manage the labor migration with active participation of all actors.