Somalia: Ethiopia Committed to Somaliland Peace, Stability - Hailemariam Desalegn

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Somaliland President Musa Behi Abdi held discussions on various issues here in Addis yesterday.Prime Minister Hailemariam stated his country's commitment to Somaliland's peace and stability, saying, "Ethiopia is working aggressively to dismantle Al-Shabaab from the surrounding since it is our common enemy." The PM also underscored that any incident in Somaliland will have direct and indirect impact on Ethiopia.

As part of its effort to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, Ethiopia has offered numerous scholarship opportunities to Somaliland students, he added.

"We discussed thoroughly and agreed on accessing Port Berbera, and we have already started developing infrastructure in the corridor to facilitate the growing import-export trade of Ethiopia."

According to him, this move will strengthen Ethiopia's and Somaliland's economic cooperation. "We benefit from this development in a win-win manner," he added. The Premier also mentioned that both countries have agreed to develop additional new ports.

Moreover, the Prime Minister said that the political question of Somaliland will be solved as per the guiding principles of IGAD (Inter Governmental Association for Development) and African Union (AU).

Musa Behi Abdi for his part said the two discussed several issues regarding security, economical development cooperation and political issues of the Horn of Africa. "We are greatly thankful to Ethiopia's sustained support", he added.