Ethiopia: Wollo University - Journey to Be Center of Excellence

The number of universities in Ethiopia are increasing while quality education is still a big concern that the government is striving to alleviate. To this effect, all higher education should strive to bring quality in the education sector. This showed the government's stiff measure to ensuring quality education.

Currently, 46 government universities, 4 private universities and 180 college's are operating throughout the country. All the universities have huge contribution for country's socioeconomic development.

As center for excellence, universities should be served as a hub to produce well educated and disciplined human power. And all universities are expected to act accordingly. Besides to the knowledge transfer between instructors and students, creating healthy relationships between students is very crucial. Ensuring equity, fairness and equality on the diversified needs of the students is an assignment left to university administrators and instructors.

Recently, The Ethiopian Herald had a stay with Dr. Abate Getahun Wollo University President and discussed on university's 10 years journey and experiences in ensuring peace and security on the campuses, the challenges and opportunities as well as other issues.

Wollo University is among the 11 universities opened in 2007 based on government's education expansion movement.

Dr Abate was one of the initiator for the establishment of Wollo University. The University had begun its operation with 760 students via teachers' education and behavioral science field of study at Dessie and Kombolcha campuses.

So far, the University has graduated 27,000 students in different fields in regular, extension and summer programmes. The University has now expanded itself to ten colleges and institutes through upgrading its programs to 75 fields in first, second and third degree programs.

According to him, despite the University had been facing many hurdles related to road and infrastructures development, the administration has managed to alleviate its problems and become one of best Ethiopian universities in the row.

"Broadening its links with local and international universities, such as Tulen University, Microsoft Company in America, South Africa, Kenya, China universities and common wealth countries, the University has enabled over 468 students to get scholarships opportunities in masters and doctoral level programs. Indicating that Microsoft Program has only nine colleges in Africa, Wollo university is one among them," he said

The University has also launched a six month training program that involved 25 top scorer students in information technology. After they graduate, the students would work in health informatics, according to him.

The University has also created linkage with industries to upgrade modern approach of small and medium scale industries found in Wollo town. It has assigned directors to make the industry-university linkage smooth and strong.

"We have a strong bond with universities located within and outside Amhara State through organizing forums and seminars quarterly. Wollo University has played a big role in improving the livelihoods of the community especially in agriculture and health sectors."

Signing quadrilateral agreement with the community, police, zonal administration and religious institutions, the university works various development activities in the near by society.

"As agriculture is the back bone of the country's economy, the University has been playing pivotal role in transferring agriculture technology and supplying improved seeds and human resources in areas where there are scarcity. The University College of Health also assigned a number of health students to support eight hospitals in remote areas. "

The University has been conducting important problem solving researches in different fields. As a result, over 10,000 communities have become beneficiaries from community-based problem solving researches.

In Wollo University, instructors are duty bound to conduct researches concurrent to the teaching and learning program. In this regard, they spend 25 percent of the time to conduct community-based problem solving researches and the rest 75 percent portion for teaching.

The University also prepares two important online journals namely Abyssinia Journal of Business and Humanity and Abyssinia Science and Technology. Well known academicians participate in evaluating and commenting the online journal platform.

Regarding improving quality education, Dr Abate said " Quality is a variable and collective term. As different inputs are contributing for quality problems, the University works via assigning quality directors which asses the whole quality related issues. The assigned directors crosscheck every activities.

Ensuring peaceful coexistence between students and the University community is one of the assignment left for the administration. Dr Abate has shared some of the universities' experiences and win-win approaches applied by the University. According to him, taking experiences of other universities have enabled the University to be peaceful to date. Its responsiveness or keeping its doors open for discussion, working with concerned bodies such as religious leaders, prominent figures, ministry of peace and security and creating a strong bond between students as well as offering training have enabled it to create conducive teaching-learning environment.

"We can not survive in isolation by ourselves. We need to respect each other. As a diverse population, we should live in harmony and respect. That is our longstanding culture and what makes Ethiopia-Ethiopia."

The administration pay visit to dormitories, spend time with students giving advises, conducting discussion with free flow of information and offer training for the realization effective information communication between the administration and the students. Another mechanism is the administrative staff treat students well and equally.

Wollo University has 53 senate legislation ethical conduct professionalism rules that bind sound financial management as finance is the blood for such big organization and should be manage in appropriate manner.

Pertaining female students enrollment rate he said: "Female students enrollment is increasing each year. Currently reached 38 percent and we have special support for our female students. Equally endeavors are made to female instructors to bring them to leadership positions. Vice president of the university is female and among the 800 instructors in the university 67 are females. The University has provided condominiums' for 36 female instructors."

"In general our University is peaceful because there is diversity and social cohesion. Cultural diversity and social cohesion is essential and leads to innovation and changes. Differences can be used as change triggering factors. Diversity should not dissolve our unity," he said