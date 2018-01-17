Tanzania: Magufuli Bans All Forms of Contributions in Public Schools

THE government has revealed that the Dodomabased state-of-the-art Benjamin Mkapa Hospital will officially start offering… Read more »

The Head of State made the restriction on Wednesday, January 17 at State House in Dar es Salaam during his meeting with the Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Selemani Jafo, and the minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has banned all forms of contributions charged to parents, guardians and relatives of pupils studying in public schools--both levels of primary and secondary schools.

