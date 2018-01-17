Ethiopia's Transformation Hinges On Home-Grown Approaches - Ambassadors

Djiboutian and South Sudanese Ambassadors praise Ethiopia's economic and political success gained through viable and tailor-made policies and strategies.

The Ambassadors tell The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia's implementation of its own brand of national policies and strategies are free from sphere of influence of developed world in which they describe as 'exemplary.'

They note that the policies and strategies of many African countries are still under the pressure of developed countries.

Djibouti's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Idirss Farah says Ethiopia's execution of Democratic Developmental State Strategy has enabled the country to register sustainable economic growth that surpassed many African countries.

Ambassador Farah indicates that through deploying the Developmental Policy, the country, which was among the lowest of African countries in terms of infrastructure, peace and stability, and human resource development, has become a model.

The Ambassador further states that the Policy has also enabled to solve age-old problems and transform the country from poverty and instability into prosperity and peace.

He says: "Africa's dream for democracy, development and good governance could only be attained when member countries design and implement policies and strategies that are free from the influence of the developed world."

The Ambassador points out that only African policies and strategies that are not copied from the rest of the world would solve Africa's problems.

South Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan says on his part that Ethiopia is in a better position compared to other African countries in designing a modified development model that meshes element of past successful models used by the developed world with its own peculiar realities as a country.

Ambassador Morgan states that Ethiopia's success in bringing peace and economic growth through home-grown policies and strategies showcases the ineffectiveness of fully copying western economic models.

He notes that Ethiopia is defying the belief of many fellow Africans that a new economic thinking cannot come outside the prism of the western world.

Morgan says: "Nations can solve their problems only when they integrate local knowledge and philosophies with international experiences, and not by a mere adoption of policies of the developed countries."

Ethiopia's viable polices have been playing instrumental role in supporting government's efforts to transform the country's agrarian economy to industrial one, he adds.

The Ambassador advises other African countries to share the successes Ethiopia has gained in implementing home-grown policies and strategies, particularly in infrastructure, industry, health, and human resource development.