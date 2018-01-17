Ethiopia's Move to Strengthen Economic Diplomacy

Countries use various approaches in their relations with other countries. For instance, Ethiopia has been utilizing constructive approaches to build good rapport with countries around the world. According to scholars in the field, the constructive approach to diplomacy does not mean relinquishing one's rights rather it is engaging with one's counterparts, on the basis of equal footing and mutual respect. In other words, addressing shared concerns and achieving shared objectives are the approaches used by the nation.

It is also tantamount to balance the intrinsic and extrinsic implications of countries' foreign policies and strategies. In this regard, the Ethiopian foreign policy is featured as an inward looking by its nature. It is built up on mutualism, respect as well as give and take principle. The policy is principally furnished more prominence to strengthening the internal political, economic and security matters than the external relations. According to the Ethiopian Foreign Policy document, external relations could be guaranteed if internal matters are properly managed.

It is within this very context that the country has been striving to raise and maintain its diplomatic status at regional, continental and global levels. Unlike the failed diplomatic relations that the country had in the previous regimes, it has been enjoying smooth relations with countries around the globe. One festering issue in Ethiopia's relation with other countries is the fact that it has good relations with any country. Its diplomacy is not guided by ideological affiliation to states and parties but based on the economic benefits that emanate from its relationships.

The diplomatic benefits could include export, investment, tourism, technology transfer, development assistance, aid and so on. The trade and investment relation which was only limited to China, India and other Eastern countries some years ago has now spread into European countries like the US, Australia and countries in South America.

Although there is diplomatic stake between Saudi Arabia and Turkey,for instance, Ethiopia have good relations with both countries. This is due to its non-interference foreign policy that was framed some 26 years ago in a bid to back the efforts to disentangle the country out of the quagmire of poverty.

According to the information from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopia's Foreign policy could be currently viewed from two perspectives. One is the country's diplomatic influence and acceptance at regional, continental and international levels, which is mainly manifested in the country's devotion for peace and stability. Maintaining peace and stability might not be as such simple for a country like Ethiopia situated in a volatile region. However, the country managed to maintain its peace and stability for the past two decades despite the protracted civil war and boarder disputes, which causes instability in the Horn Region that affected the peace and stability of nations like Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.

The reason why Ethiopia managed to maintain its peace and stability is due the consolidated effort that the government has exerted in blossoming its diplomacy with its neighboring countries.

In addition to peace oriented diplomatic efforts, the government has been striving to curb the socioeconomic quandary in its relations with others countries. The economic strength taking roots and the investment elevated at home could also contribute to the rising diplomatic relations of the country.

The fast sustainable economic growth coupled with the aforementioned conducive situations have played a remarkable role in strengthening the country's economic diplomacy. Nation's diplomatic activities are designed to serve the country's economic agenda, of providing rapid economic development together with the objective of advancing democracy while enhancing the country's development.

The country has reversed its past tarnished image of poverty, backwardness and war. Its economic policies have played an instrumental role in developing the country's economy in the past two decades. As the result, it has become one of the ten fastest growing countries in the world and expanded its trade and investment relations with different countries.

Its economic diplomacy is, therefore, contributing to diversify the country's trade and investment by raising its efficiency in competing at global market as the country has viable trade policy which helped it to develop and ensure broad international market linkage, thereby, generate large amount of foreign exchange.

The country's diplomatic success could be viewed from this perspective. Its good relations with other countries gave it a room not only to build its positive image but is also subservient to get it out of poverty and backwardness through a rapid development that squashed the dire poverty. This achievement would have not been realized without the combative efforts of the government as well as the public at large in the diplomatic arena.

The primary cause for the expansion of trade and investment in the country over the past 26 years is highly intertwined with the success of diplomacy. The nation has been vigorous in the fight against poverty, applying a foreign policy that ensured democracy and development over the past two decades with tangible and visible results.

The Ethiopian government has repeatedly explained that economic diplomacy will remain Ethiopia's top foreign relations priority area. The country is expected to undertake more efforts to bring about foreign direct investments by searching for potential investors. And this is also aimed to be coined with accelerating the technology transfer as per the plan set out in the Second Growth and Transformation Plan(GTP-II).

It is evident that economic diplomacy is not only the top the priority of Ethiopia's diplomacy orbit but also other nations' diplomacy hubs. So far, except Eritrea, the nation has made a cooperative agreement with neighboring countries on peace and development issues that ensure mutual benefits and strong relationships. And at present the Ethiopian diplomats are working towards strengthening the economic diplomacy; speeding up the development of trade, the expansion of investment and the strengthening of relationships. They acquaint the country's potential investment alternatives to the global business community. Ethiopia's trade link among different nations is also reaching at the momentum.

The unique feature in the Ethiopian diplomacy is that it gives a far sighted consideration to help not just the country but also the continent. As the country is the seat of the African Union, it has been attempting to improve the diplomatic situations among African countries and other countries in the world. Its involvement in the African-Indian, African-China, Africa-Asia and other forms of cooperation are also remarkable to enhance economic diplomacy in all direction across the world.

Editor's Note: The views entertained here do not necessarily reflect The Ethiopian Herald stance.