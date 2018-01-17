Namibia: New NSFAF Board to Wind Down Company

HIGHER education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi this morning announced a new board for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, whose mission is to wind down the organisation.

Announcing the board in Windhoek, she said it will be chaired by Jerome Mutumba from the Development Bank of Namibia, who will be deputised by Christina Swart-Opperman.

The minister said the board, whose term will be determined by the speed with which they transform NSFAF back into a directorate, also includes Stephen Tjiuoro (Namibia Association of Medical Aid Funds), Ananias Abner (education ministry), Adda Angula (Development Bank of Namibia), Natascha Cheikhyoussef (higher education ministry), Isak Neema (Namibia Statistics Agency) and Tulimeke Munyika (home affairs ministry).

Kandjii-Murangi said the new board still needs to get a proper briefing before commencing duty.

However, with regards to the students' lack of funding guarantees, the issue will be dealt with immediately as they have met representatives of tertiary institutions.