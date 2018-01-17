Namibia: Ode to a Fearless 'Bull Terrier' Zeb Tjitemisa 1951 - 2018

Windhoek — The Namibian football fraternity woke up to the sad news yesterday trying hard to digest the sad passing of former African Stars flying winger Zebaldt Mbarinovandu Tjitemisa, also known as, 'Hija Kaatje' amongst his vast circle of friends.

A fearless winger with the Katutura glamour football club, the stocky winger also had a short stint at Epako (Gobabis) outfit Sunshine Football Club in the seventies but it was at boyhood team 'Stalile' where he made his name.

Bro Zeb's name will go down in history as an invaluable member of the all conquering African Stars side that won the first ever knockout tournament in apartheid South West Africa (SWA) at the packed to the rafters Katutura stadium in 1974.

Going into the match as underdogs, the Oscar Mengo's inspired 'Stalile' defeated bitter rivals Black Africa by 3 goals to 2 in a closely contested Daves Furnishers Cup - in the process claiming what was then considered a hefty cash amount of N$1,000.

Zeb never pulled out of tough battles and would be always prepared to roll with the punches whenever the going got tough. The deceased will be best remembered for his big heart and never-say-die attitude on the field of play.

His old man Justus Katume Handura was founder member of 'Stalile' while younger brothers Merino, Nicky, Thabo, Amos and Menongongo were also formidable footballers with the Reds, Orlando Pirates and Liverpool respectively.

One of his sons, Steven 'Wes; Tjenao also played for Chief Santos and African Stars in that order.