Angola: Over 2 Million Vacancies Made Available in Public Schools Nationwide

Luanda — General education (primary and secondary education) public schools all over the country have made available 2.649,913 vacancies for the current school term, said Tuesday in Luanda the secretary of State for Pre-School and General Education, Joaquim Cabral.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the start of the school term, the official said 350,864 vacancies are available for pre-school, while 870,741 have been made available for primary education.

He also disclosed that for the current school term 1.266,841 vacancies are available for seventh, eighth and ninth grade and 158,467 for 10th to 12th grade.

According to the official, the Ministry of Education has not yet received any information from the provinces of Cuando Cubango, Lunda Sul, Cuanza Norte and Malanje.

At least 657 new classrooms will be operating in the primary and secondary schools, adding that throughout the current year 29,560 new teachers will be recruited.