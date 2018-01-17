South Africa: Gender Commission On Assault of Gender Activist

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is shocked at the alleged assault of a gender activist, Pamela Mabini who has been leading marches against sex assault-accused Pastor Tim Omotoso, The Commission condemns the alleged assault by Jongisizwe Mali that has left Ms Mabini with swollen face. The Commission is also saddened by the allegations that she was assaulted or attacked for her stance against women and child abuse.

The Commission is calling for those who witnessed the alleged incident to cooperate or better still volunteer information with the police since a case of grievous bodily harm (assault GBH) has been opened. In this endeavour, they will not be supporting Ms Mabini but all survivors or victims of gender based violence who at times are left alone to face the ordeal of being assaulted or attacked.

The Commission is also calling upon the police for a speedy investigation and for the perpetrator if the allegations are true to be punished, henceforth pay for the damages of Ms Mabini's cellphone that got broken during the alleged assault. The alleged attacker should be made example off that society cannot allow innocent people to be attacked for exercising their constitutional rights. Ms Mabini should be applauded for spearheading and leading the voices against one of the serious crimes that is committed against humanity on a daily basis, not attacked.

The Commission will be monitoring the case to ensure that justice for both the alleged perpetrator and the victim is served.

We urge members of the public who have knowledge of and information on acts of gender based violence and abuse to call our Toll-Free Number 0800 007 709 to report such cases.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality