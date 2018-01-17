South Africa: Former ANC MMC for Housing and Accomplice Arrested for Fraud and Corruption

press release

African National Congress (ANC) Councillor and former MMC of Housing, Dan Bovu, and his accomplice have been arrested for the illegal sale of a City owned property stand in Vlakfontein, South of Johannesburg. The pair handed themselves over to the police in Lenasia this morning.

Councillor Bovu served as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Housing under the previous administration led by Cllr Parks Tau. Bovu currently serves as Councillor for the ANC as well as its Regional Deputy Secretary General in Johannesburg and was a ward Councillor when he allegedly committed the crime in 2006.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court today where they will be charged with fraud and corruption.

Upon coming into office, the DA-led multi-party coalition government became aware of this case, and tabled a motion before Council in September 2017. This act of fraud and corruption from within the ranks of the ANC comes as no surprise to the new administration.

While I appreciate the credit afforded to me in the ANC's statement this morning, the credit belongs to the multi-party coalition government and the EFF who have collectively demonstrated a commitment to cleansing our City of corruption and ensuring justice is served. This is yet another example of how a collective majority of parties in the City of Johannesburg are working to bring about change in our City.

Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, the SAPS and the NPA to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.

I would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hourtip off hotline 0800 002 587.

- Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba