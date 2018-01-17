17 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Multiple Children Injured in Umlazi Taxi Crash On 1st Day of School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Multiple children were injured in a taxi crash on Sibusiso Mdakane Drive in Umlazi E Section, south of Durban, on their first day of school on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 07:30, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The children, aged between six and 15, were rushed to hospital by community members in their private vehicles. Jamieson could not immediately confirm the actual number of injured children.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side. Six children were still at the scene and had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"They were stabilised on the scene, before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

"At this stage the events leading up to the taxi overturning are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

In a separate incident, a mother and her 10-year-old were injured on their way to the first day of school on Mountbatten Drive near Riddick Avenue in Resevoir Hills, just after 07:30 on Wednesday morning.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in a rear-end collision.

"The mother and her child had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required."

Source: News24

South Africa

Caster Semenya vs Serena Williams at Laureus Sports Awards

Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is South Africa's only nominee for the 2018 Laureus World Sports… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.