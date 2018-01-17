South Africa: Multiple Children Injured in Umlazi Taxi Crash On 1st Day of School

Multiple children were injured in a taxi crash on Sibusiso Mdakane Drive in Umlazi E Section, south of Durban, on their first day of school on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 07:30, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The children, aged between six and 15, were rushed to hospital by community members in their private vehicles. Jamieson could not immediately confirm the actual number of injured children.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side. Six children were still at the scene and had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"They were stabilised on the scene, before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

"At this stage the events leading up to the taxi overturning are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

In a separate incident, a mother and her 10-year-old were injured on their way to the first day of school on Mountbatten Drive near Riddick Avenue in Resevoir Hills, just after 07:30 on Wednesday morning.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in a rear-end collision.

"The mother and her child had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required."

Source: News24