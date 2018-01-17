South Africa: No Tears or Fears As Grade 1s Start 'Big School' in Tshwane

There were no first day jitters for some learners at a Tshwane primary school. They were ready to tackle their first day of school without fear or tears.

Grade 1 pupil Rorisang Mamakoko smiled from ear to ear as he told News24 that he was very happy to be starting school at Glenstantia Primary School.

His mom, Salome Mamakoko, admitted to being overwhelmed and said that Rorisang was far more relaxed than she was.

His other mom, Lethabo Komona, said it was exciting that her son was starting to integrate into a normal life.

Ishmael Mdima and his wife Zama dropped off their twins - Bayethe and Yenamani - for their first day of Grade 1.

Zama said the twins had already been in Grade R, so it was a lot easier for them to adapt.

"We prepared them beforehand that they won't be in the same class," Ishmael said.

"With what we observed this morning, they are settling very well. No crying, and they are excited."

