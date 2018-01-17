17 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Tears or Fears As Grade 1s Start 'Big School' in Tshwane

Tagged:

Related Topics

There were no first day jitters for some learners at a Tshwane primary school. They were ready to tackle their first day of school without fear or tears.

Grade 1 pupil Rorisang Mamakoko smiled from ear to ear as he told News24 that he was very happy to be starting school at Glenstantia Primary School.

His mom, Salome Mamakoko, admitted to being overwhelmed and said that Rorisang was far more relaxed than she was.

His other mom, Lethabo Komona, said it was exciting that her son was starting to integrate into a normal life.

Ishmael Mdima and his wife Zama dropped off their twins - Bayethe and Yenamani - for their first day of Grade 1.

Zama said the twins had already been in Grade R, so it was a lot easier for them to adapt.

"We prepared them beforehand that they won't be in the same class," Ishmael said.

"With what we observed this morning, they are settling very well. No crying, and they are excited."

Source: News24

South Africa

Caster Semenya vs Serena Williams at Laureus Sports Awards

Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is South Africa's only nominee for the 2018 Laureus World Sports… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.