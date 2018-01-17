South Africa: Police Arrest Suspects for Illegal Possesion of Abalone in Macassar

press release

Five suspects behind bars for the illegal possession of abalone in Macassar

The vigilance of members responding to a compliant, resulted in the arrest of five suspects for being in possession of abalone with an estimated street value of R3678 000-00 late last night in Macassar. Members on patrol were alerted of a possible house robbery at a residence in Anton Frans Street, and upon their arrival on the scene, their instincts and vigilance indicated that the occupants of the residence were acting suspiciously.

The residence and the vehicles were searched which led to the discovery of the abalone. The five suspects aged between 22 and 26 are expected to make a court appearance tomorrow to face a charge of illegal possession of abalone. While the circumstances surrounding the discovery are still under investigation, the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula praised his members for their contribution to fight the scourge of abalone poaching in the province.

