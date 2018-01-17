17 January 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Havana Settlement Mostly Affected By Hepatitis E Outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed that 294 people have had clinical signs of Hepatitis E since its outbreak on 14 December 2017 in the Windhoek district.

The Ministry confirmed that to date the settlement of Havana is the most affected accounting for over 41% of the cases.

Petronella Masabane, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry informed that 6 patients are currently on admission at the Intermediate Hospital Katutura and are being monitored closely. "Till date 5 females were reported to be pregnant and a total of 106 specimens have been processed and 31 have tested positive for He E antigen," he emphasized.

"We assure you that all necessary logistics are in place including all medication needed on admission," she concluded.

The statistics for the Hepatitis E are as follows, today 14 news suspect cases have been identified, no new deaths have occurred and 294 patients have been discharged. The most affected age group is between ages of 24 and 39 and the male to female ration is 1:1.04.

