17 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Joubert Appointed Head of Procurement At Bank Windhoek

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Bank Windhoek have confirmed the appointment of Jacques Joubert as its new Head of Procurement. Joubert has over 20 years' experience in the procurement environment in both the public and financial sectors, including supply chain processes such as receipting, warehousing, stock control, purchasing and supplier management. He obtained several advanced certificate programmes in purchasing and supply management from UNISA, and completed various courses in management and leadership.

Joubert's main responsibilities will be to head the Group Procurement Strategy, ensuring implementation and compliance with policies, procedures and relevant legislative requirements. Jacques will ensure that procurement efforts are efficient and effective so that cost centres achieve maximum value.

"I am very excited at taking forward the Procurement Department at Bank Windhoek and look forward to an exciting year ahead," said Joubert.

Bank Windhoek's Chief Financial Officer, James Chapman commented: "I wish to welcome Jacques to the Bank Windhoek family and wish him all the best in leading the Procurement Department to new levels of efficiency.

Namibia

Young Women Form Ladies Talk to Empower Teens

Two young women have come up with an initiative called 'Ladies Talk' with a purpose of empowering and encouraging… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.