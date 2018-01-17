Namibia: Banking Sector's 'Capital Supply' Grew to N$13,8 Billion

THE banking sector has seen immense growth over the past five years, with its total qualifying capital standing at N$13,8 billion, compared to the N$8,3 billion recorded in 2013.

This represents a growth rate of 67,2% from 2013 to 2017.

In addition, the capital adequacy ratio of the banking industry currently stands at 15,3% as at the end of September 2017, despite the minimum being 10%. The recorded 15,3% capital position is an increase from the 14,4% seen in 2014.

Speaking to The Namibian, deputy director: corporate communications at the Bank of Namibia, Kazembire Zemburuka said the capital position of the industry under review is at a higher level than it was in 2014, attributing the increase to larger profits.

When looking at the balance-sheet size over the past five years, he revealed that the total assets currently stand at N$120,98 billion at the end of September 2017, compared to the N$79,99 billion seen in 2013.

However, non-performing loans (NPL) increased from 1,3% in 2013 to 2,2% during September 2017.

Zemburuka restated that the banking sector has significantly grown since independence, saying it is more competitive as new financial institutions have joined the sector over the years. Over the past five years, six new banking institutions have entered the sector.

Through a robust regulatory and supervisory framework, banks continue to meet prudential liquidity and capital adequacy requirements, and are profitable and financially sound.

"Thus, the sector is more resilient to both domestic and external shocks. It is more innovative, as new financial services and products, such as e-money services, have been introduced. Lastly, the sector is more inclusive, as evidenced by a significant increase in consumers of financial services and products. The financial exclusion rate which stood at 51,7% in 2007 improved to 31% by 2011," he added.

He stressed that a more inclusive financial sector has the potential to significantly contribute to addressing the twin challenges of poverty and unemployment which the country faces.

Zemburuka said the sector needs to embrace and reflect local participation in ownership structures, adding that the financial sector strategy 2011-2021 launched by the minister of finance in 2012 which advocates better ways to increase the representation of Namibians in financial institutions, in terms of both ownership and representation of skilled Namibians in positions of decision-making within these entities, should serve as a guide.

"In the coming years, the bank looks forward to the full implementation of the strategy, and a financial sector that is making significant contributions to fostering economic growth," he noted.

Highlighting new developments, Zemburuka revealed that the bank implemented the regulations on the loan-to-value ratio for banks during 2017, and this introduced various loan-to-value ratios in respect of mortgage loans granted by banking institutions to individuals to acquire second and subsequent residential properties.

"The Bank of Namibia is planning to implement the Basel III during 2018, an enhancement of capital and liquidity standards for banking institutions. Additionally, the Bank of Namibia has proposed legislative changes to the banking law, which will soon be considered by the minister of finance. The introduction of securitisation and a deposit guarantee scheme for Namibia are also in the pipeline," he said.

In a brief telephonic interview with The Namibian, finance minister Calle Schlettwein was optimistic of more growth expected in the banking industry, citing that the industry has grown so much over the years.

Weighing in on the discussion, Michelle Erlank, FNB treasurer, revealed that the FNB Group's total assets grew from N$19,7 billion in 2012 to N$37,8 billion in 2017. She added that the group's NPL ratio was 1% in 2012, growing to 1,19% in 2017.

Sharing Zemburuka's sentiments, Erlank noted that numerous new banks entered the market, with one closure. The large banks have strong capital ratios, and in general, the Namibian banking sector is strong and sound.

"The banked population is amongst the highest in Africa. There is an increasing focus on digitisation, which will enhance the offering to clients, and improve financial inclusion. On the other hand, there is an increase in regulatory oversight, which adds to the ultimate cost of banking to the consumer," she said.