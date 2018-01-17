Namibia: Namas 2018 Vetting Completed

THE vetting process for the 2018 Namibian Annual Music Awards has been completed 'successfully' according to the awards committee.

This was announced during a press conference at the NBC headquarters.

This time around, a record number of 978 entries in total were received for various categories, the most entries since the inception of the NAMAs in 2011.

From these, a total of 282 entries were disqualified with the most common reasons either duplicate entries, no physical material delivered, song was a single and not part of the entered album, release date was outside the qualifying period or too many genre categories entered (artists were only allowed to enter in two music genres).

Disqualification could have also occoured because a song/album was already previously entered or the album is less than 30 minutes in length.

The top five categories that received the most entries are Best Producer with 202 entries, Best Collaboration with 148 and Best Single with 125 entries while the Best Music Video category got 101 entries. Best Afro Pop recieved 82 entries.

Categories that received the least entries were Best Afrikaans and Oviritje with 14 entries each while Best Damara Punch received 16 entries only.

All approved entries will now be sent to the judges who will immediately commence the judging phases one and two.

The NAMAs executive also announced who the judges on this year's panel are. A host of music heavyweights and personalities will be on the panel. They include:

Sammy Forson, a Ghanaian award-winning broadcaster with Live 91.9FM. He has over 14 years on air experience, and experience as a business manager for rapper Sarkodie and as a CEO.

Somoina Kimojino (Kenya) is the programmes director at the number one radio network in Kenya, 98.4 Capital FM, and is the senior director of one of the biggest music, media, entertainment broadcasters and networks in East Africa, Capital Group Ltd East Africa.

Namibia's own Lischen Khachas has been dubbed Namibia's top female DJ. She is a holder of a diploma in sound engineering and music production. Khachas is also an MC and has been part of the Namibian music industry for more than 12 years.